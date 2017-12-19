NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t be alarmed if you see more police activity near New York City bus stations, airports, subways and bridges this holiday season.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the deployment of additional personnel from the State Police and the National Guard at key transportation points throughout the holidays. In addition, officials say radiation detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs will be used.

Cuomo says the stepped-up security presence isn’t based on any credible threats or information suggesting imminent danger. He says the preparations are simply being done out of an abundance of caution. He notes recent terror plots, including a subway bombing earlier this month.

Port Authority and Metropolitan Transportation Authority police will also increase their numbers as part of the effort.