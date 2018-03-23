ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t giving up on the idea of imposing new congestion tolls on motorists entering the busiest parts of Manhattan.
The Democrat said on WNYC radio Friday that he is “cautiously optimistic” that a budget deal being negotiated with top lawmakers will include the first phase of congestion tolling.
A state panel recommended congestion tolls of as much as $11 on private vehicles as a way to address gridlock and raise transportation funding. Republicans vowed to fight any new tolls, while Democrats suggested an alternative plan to impose surcharges of up to $2.75 on Uber rides, taxis and other for-hire vehicles.
Lawmakers could also approve funding to install the electronic tolling equipment, even if they don’t approve new tolls.
Officials hope to pass a budget by April 1.