ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Cuomo says he doesn’t have “personal political conversations” with Donald Trump, a day after the president said New York’s Democratic governor told him he wouldn’t challenge him for the White House in 2020.

Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that he remains focused on running for re-election. He detailed his many political disagreements with the president and said he and Trump have spoken about policy.

He stopped short of fully refuting Trump’s account, but a spokesman later said Cuomo’s comments were meant as a denial.

At a fundraiser Monday in upstate New York, Trump said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn’t run against him.

Cuomo is considered a possible contender for the White House in 2020. He is seeking a third term this fall.