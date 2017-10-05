LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Long Island will receive $27 million in grants for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The Democratic governor made the announcement Thursday, saying that Long Beach will also receive funding for changes to its sewage plant. Newsday reports (https://nwsdy.li/2yKVsn0 ) the $4.5 million granted to Long Beach is the largest award.

City officials say the grant will go toward converting its 70-year-old sewage treatment plant into a pump station. Currently, treated sewage is released into the Reynolds Channel.

Cuomo says the grants will lay the foundation for future growth in every corner of New York state.