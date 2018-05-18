ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says $100 million in federal transportation funding is available to New York communities looking to improve their ground transportation systems while reducing congestion and gas emissions.

The Democrat announced Friday that the funding from the Federal Highway Administration will be administered by the state Department of Transportation. The money will be doled out for local projects through a competitive solicitation process.

The funding can be used for such purposes as revitalizing downtowns, constructing recreational trails and preserving historic properties.

Projects must be sponsored by a municipality, state agency or public authority eligible to administer federal transportation funds.

The state DOT is accepting applications for the funding through Aug. 16.