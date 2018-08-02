FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two members of the Alaska Marijuana Control Board say they have no plans to step down following allegations of ethics violations from a cannabis cultivator.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Palmer-based KushTopia owner Phillip Izon says he is preparing an ethics complaint against board members Brandon Emmett and Nick Miller, claiming the marijuana control office has scrutinized cannabis events unequally.
State law prohibits public consumption of marijuana. Izon says the state lacks a clear threshold for when an event is considered public. He claims recent marijuana-related events were investigated for public consumption while an event sponsored by Emmett’s cannabis company was not.
Emmett says he does not have knowledge of how the control office decides which events to investigate. Board members learn of the investigations at later points.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com