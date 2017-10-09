CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are raising questions about the auction of a 2016 World Series ring marking the end their 108-year championship drought, contending it may not be authentic.

Spokesman Julian Green told the Chicago Tribune on Monday the auction of the ring is not an authorized sale. He says the Cubs are putting the market on notice that it should “beware.”

Green says the team is taking the matter seriously and trying to identify the authenticity of the ring.

The ring, with its 214 diamonds, is listed by Leland’s Auctions. It says the seller is a scout but doesn’t include a name. Lelands notes one side of the ring “features the scout’s last name atop the W Flag. A picture of that side of the ring blurs the name.

Bidding opened Sunday at $12,838 but had eclipsed $36,000 by noon Monday.