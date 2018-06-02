HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials have raised the death toll from Subtropical Storm Alberto to seven.
Civil Defense authorities said Saturday that two others remained missing and had disappeared in the provinces of Villa Clara and Ciego de Avila.
Authorities previously said the storm left four people dead after heavy rains drenched the island.
In addition to damage caused to the agricultural sector, they said Alberto triggered some 100 mudslides in Havana and brought an estimated $1 million in losses after an oil refinery collapsed in the city of Cienfuegos.
The storm later moved over northwest Alabama and lashed a broad area of the U.S., killing four others.