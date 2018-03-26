AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Deportation proceedings have been stopped against a Cuban immigrant who was pardoned by Colorado’s governor after he was mistakenly released early from prison, sent back and then released again.

Lawyers expect Rene Lima-Marin to be released from a suburban Denver immigration detention center Monday after the government lost its immigration board appeal to keep proceedings going.

One of his lawyers, Leah Rosenberg, said the government could still appeal to the Denver federal appeals court but Lima-Marin could remain free as it was considered.

Lima-Marin, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2000, started a family after he was mistakenly paroled in 2008. He returned to prison after authorities discovered their mistake six years later. Last year a judge ordered him released but he was then arrested by immigration officials.