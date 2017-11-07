HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The office overseeing Connecticut’s State Capitol complex is airing a loop of old programming until it figures out how to run the state’s cable TV and online public affairs network for near future.

Jim Tracy, executive director of the Office of Legislative Management, said Tuesday his office is “trying to put something together for the rest of the fiscal year” within available funds. The fiscal year ends June 30.

The Connecticut Public Affairs Network, Inc., the nonprofit entity that’s been running the Connecticut Television Network, last week terminated its agreement to operate CT-N, citing devastating budget cuts and “encroachments on our editorial independence.” The vendor has been at odds with legislators about its coverage.

Legislative Management has invited the network’s staff to submit applications to possibly keep working at CT-N.