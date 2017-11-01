BALTIMORE (AP) — CSX Transportation says it will no longer back an expansion of the old Howard Street Tunnel that city and state officials had hoped who bring more cargo to the Port of Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun reports CSX said in a statement this week that it no support expanding the century-old railroad tunnel under downtown to accommodate trains with shipping containers stacked two-high.
The shipment of the truck-size containers has been booming through the port of Baltimore since the expanded Panama Canal opened in 2016.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration had developed a plan with CSX, which owns the tunnel, to divide the cost of the project three ways with the federal government.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn called the move “surprising and incredibly troubling.”
