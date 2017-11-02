COVINGTON, Va. (AP) — Railroad company CSX Corp. has reached a settlement with Virginia environmental regulators over a derailment in Covington that sent fuel into the Jackson River.

The Roanoke Times reports that as part of a consent order with the Department of Environmental Quality, CSX will pay a fine of $2,125. The company will also conduct monthly river monitoring and submit reports four times a year to the state.

The derailment happened last October in a rail yard. A hole was punched in a fuel tank, and about 1,700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled.

According to the newspaper, there were no resulting fish kills, but regulators noted a discolored sheen on the water’s surface.

The enforcement action won’t be final until the end of a public comment session, which runs through Nov. 15.

