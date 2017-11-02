COVINGTON, Va. (AP) — Railroad company CSX Corp. has reached a settlement with Virginia environmental regulators over a derailment in Covington that sent fuel into the Jackson River.
The Roanoke Times reports that as part of a consent order with the Department of Environmental Quality, CSX will pay a fine of $2,125. The company will also conduct monthly river monitoring and submit reports four times a year to the state.
The derailment happened last October in a rail yard. A hole was punched in a fuel tank, and about 1,700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled.
According to the newspaper, there were no resulting fish kills, but regulators noted a discolored sheen on the water’s surface.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
The enforcement action won’t be final until the end of a public comment session, which runs through Nov. 15.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com