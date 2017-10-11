FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a Sunday house fire.
The Coloradoan reports 32-year-old Rachel Max died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after she was unable to escape through a second-story window.
Rachel Max is the daughter of Doug Max, Colorado State University’s athletics administrator. She was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- 'They let him lay there.' Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee.
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com