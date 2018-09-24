ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A convicted fraudster and self-declared psychic who pleaded guilty to stealing $340,000 from people through scams has been sentenced to six years in prison.

WRC-TV reports Gina Marie Marks, who worked under the name Natalie Miller, was sentenced Friday following her February guilty plea.

The Maryland woman also was ordered to pay about $300,000 in restitution. She promised in February to return the payments she received from five clients, but maintained her services were real.

Police learned of Marks in May 2016 when a woman who sought Marks’ help with a love spell noticed the charges were approaching $80,000.

Marks was later arrested at the Miami International Airport in Florida. She pleaded no contest and guilty to similar charges in 2009 and 2010 in Florida.

