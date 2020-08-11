Record numbers of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail in a slew of primaries and runoffs across a half-dozen states Tuesday, giving election administrators a fresh opportunity to prepare for an expected crush in November.

The contests in Georgia, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and South Dakota will also test officials’ ability to safely offer in-person voting, which in previous contests this year has been beset by polling place closures, poll worker no-shows and equipment difficulties for staff who were not properly trained amid fears of coronavirus infection.

In Georgia, a high-profile runoff for district attorney will test officials in the Atlanta area, where, during the June primary, many voters never received their mail ballots, poll workers struggled to operate new machines and voters waited in hours-long lines at in-person locations.

“Back in June, the covid-19 got to everything,” said Regina Waller, a spokeswoman for Fulton County, Ga. “We weren’t fully prepared. We lost sites, we lost workers because of it. This time we’re prepared.”

In Connecticut, state officials said power outages brought on by Hurricane Isaias caused significant mail delays last week, which in turn threatened the eligibility of 20,000 ballots mailed to voters just last Tuesday. Officials urged voters to deposit their ballots in drop boxes rather than in the mail, and on Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order calling for all ballots to be counted so long as they are postmarked by Tuesday and received by Thursday. Current law requires ballots to be received by Election Day.

Across the states, the volume of mail balloting has been like nothing election officials have seen in comparable prior elections. Minnesota reported that more than 647,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of Monday, compared to 34,660 in 2016 – a “tidal wave,” according to Secretary of State Steve Simon. In Connecticut, the number was 300,000 – a first in the state, which opened up mail balloting to all voters for the first time this year in response to the pandemic.

“There’s no historical data to compare it to,” said Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman for Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill. “Even if we did, it would be comparing apples to skyscrapers.”

Election officers in two states in particular – Wisconsin and Georgia – say they hope to redeem their performance in primaries earlier this year. Wisconsin’s April 7 primary saw hours-long lines in larger cities including Milwaukee and Green Bay, as well as record requests for mail ballots. Wisconsin’s spring election was also beset by a series of legal actions and last-minute changes in election rules, such as the deadline for the receipt of mail ballots, which left many voters confused.

On Tuesday, however, Milwaukee is scheduled to open 170 polling locations, slightly down from its normal number of 180 – a vast improvement over the April 7 election, when just five locations opened. One reason for the improvement: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called up the National Guard to augment local election staffs across the state.

Similarly, during Georgia’s June 9 primary, a mass exodus of poll workers in Fulton County, home of Atlanta, prompted the closure or consolidation of roughly 40 polling places out of a total of about 200. One precinct in Atlanta called Park Tavern experienced severe lines primarily because it served more than 16,000 voters – more than triple the usual amount.

On Tuesday, state and county officials said they expect all but a tiny handful of locations to open – and none of the debilitating delays of June. “Tomorrow will be like a World Series preview to November,” Waller said.

The Park Tavern precinct, for instance, has been redivided among three voting locations.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also worked with local governments to prepare for Tuesday. The state will position hundreds of technicians at polling locations to ensure the proper functioning of new machines rolled out for the first time this election cycle, which many poll workers didn’t know how to use in June due to a lack of training.

Among the issues in June: Poll workers inserted electronic card readers into the machines the wrong way, and they thought power issues were to blame when machines didn’t turn on, when the real issue was that the power button needed to be pushed and held for five seconds.

Raffensperger’s office plans to help local officials label all machinery and electronic card readers in time for the November election, a spokesman said.

His office also discovered that many of the poll closures in Fulton occurred at public buildings, such as schools and firehouses, where officials deemed it unsafe to conduct elections because of the health crisis. But Georgia state law requires public buildings to make themselves available for elections – and local elections officials are now on notice to enforce that law on Tuesday and in November.

“A lot of the big-picture national headlines about the complete meltdown really just occurred in Fulton,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. “There were some minor issues throughout the state, but nothing compared to Fulton. So that’s a relief, and it means that it’s fixable.”

One additional item to watch Tuesday: how long it takes local election officials to count mail ballots and publish the results. In Connecticut, officials are forbidden to start counting mail ballots received on Election Day until polls close at 8 p.m. – though they may start in the morning on ballots received before Tuesday. In Georgia and Wisconsin, counting of mail ballots can begin Tuesday morning.

Still, turnout Tuesday is likely to be far lower than it will be in November, limiting how intensely elections systems will be tested.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Holly Bailey in Minneapolis, Dan Simmons in Milwaukee and Ingrid Arnesen in Atlanta contributed to this report.