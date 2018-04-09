BELGRADE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and rear-ended a cruiser, injuring a deputy sheriff.

Police say 36-year-old Kennebec County deputy Jeremy York was rear-ended on Sunday night on Route 27 in Belgrade. They say he was parked in a breakdown lane in a patrol vehicle when he was rear-ended.

Police say York and a passenger in other vehicle were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

State police say they are still reconstructing the crash, which is under investigation. Local fire officials also responded to the scene.