RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crowds have started to gather at the Virginia Capitol ahead of Ralph Northam’s inauguration as the state’s 73rd governor.
Northam is set to take the oath of office shortly after noon on a dreary and cold Saturday. The Democrat easily won November’s election thanks to strong voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump.
The ceremony will take place on the south portico of the state Capitol designed by Thomas Jefferson.
Linda Cunningham from Virginia Beach came with her daughter Lindsay, a Northam campaign volunteer, to the inauguration. Cunningham said she felt it was important for voters to be involved in state and local politics.
Several groups are taking part in the ceremony, including James Madison University’s marching band, the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets and an oyster shucking champion.