NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Some Massachusetts residents are a few dollars richer after a man decided to toss his paycheck in the air and let the money float in the wind.
MassLive.com reports a crowd of people gathered to scrape up the dollar bills after 28-year-old Paul Vidich decided to dump his $389 paycheck in Northampton Thursday afternoon.
Vidich works as a carpenter, and he had his most recent paycheck taken out in hundreds of $1 bills.
While he describes himself as “ridiculously frugal,” Vidich says it felt good to give the money away.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show
He says he didn’t have a message behind the unexpected donation, but he does believe money can have a negative impact on society.