NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Some Massachusetts residents are a few dollars richer after a man decided to toss his paycheck in the air and let the money float in the wind.

MassLive.com reports a crowd of people gathered to scrape up the dollar bills after 28-year-old Paul Vidich decided to dump his $389 paycheck in Northampton Thursday afternoon.

Vidich works as a carpenter, and he had his most recent paycheck taken out in hundreds of $1 bills.

While he describes himself as “ridiculously frugal,” Vidich says it felt good to give the money away.

He says he didn’t have a message behind the unexpected donation, but he does believe money can have a negative impact on society.