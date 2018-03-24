REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — More than 1,000 people — from students to senior citizens — gathered in a beach town in Delaware to protest gun violence.
The Rehoboth Beach crowd took part Saturday in March for Our Lives, the student-led protests in Washington, D.C. and in cities around the country.
The News Journal reports that the group observed a moment of silence for all those killed by gun violence. Children held up signs with the names of the 17 students and educators killed in last month’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Jasmine Finney, a 7th-grader at Beacon Middle School, challenged the idea that younger children don’t understand what is happening when a school shooting occurs. She said: “We are never too young to understand when a life has been taken away.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com