MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — Police say a crossing guard was fatally struck by a car while directing traffic outside a suburban Atlanta middle school.

Cobb County Police spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce told news outlets the incident occurred outside Lindley Middle School around 9 a.m. Thursday. The driver whose vehicle struck the crossing guard was injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Pierce says the driver’s condition is unknown. Another crossing guard who was on duty in front of the school was not injured.

Fire crews had to cut off the top of the car to free the driver.

Cobb County school district spokesman John Stafford says students saw the incident while arriving at school.

Pierce says the driver is likely to face charges. The names of the crossing guard and driver has not been released.