LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seventeen crosses with the names and ages of the victims killed in last month’s Florida school massacre were hung from a Kentucky billboard advertising a gun show.
The Courier Journal reports it’s unclear who placed the white crosses on the front edge of the billboard advertising the gun show that occurred at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville in late February. The billboard along Interstate 65 shows a man holding two guns.
A spokeswoman for billboard owner Outfront Media said Sunday the crosses would be removed.
A Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people. A 19-year-old former student at the school mixed in with the fleeing mass and left the school before being arrested more than an hour later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
___
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com