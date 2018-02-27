GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A crop duster has died after a crash between Greenwood and Itta Bena.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 37-year-old Jimmy E. Risher died about 5:15 p.m. Monday after his 2015 AT-802 plane went down in a field.

Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders says Risher lived in Sidon and worked for Ag Concepts out of Morgan City, Mississippi, for five years.

Sanders says Risher was spraying a field for farmer Ray Makamson when the plane went down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com