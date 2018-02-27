GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A crop duster has died after a crash between Greenwood and Itta Bena.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 37-year-old Jimmy E. Risher died about 5:15 p.m. Monday after his 2015 AT-802 plane went down in a field.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders says Risher lived in Sidon and worked for Ag Concepts out of Morgan City, Mississippi, for five years.
Sanders says Risher was spraying a field for farmer Ray Makamson when the plane went down.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com