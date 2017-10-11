WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s new birth control rule is raising questions among some doctors and researchers.

They say it overlooks known benefits of contraception while selectively citing data that raise doubts about effectiveness and safety.

Recently issued rules allow more employers to opt out of covering birth control as a preventive benefit for women under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The regulations ultimately address issues of individual conscience and religious teaching, but they also delve into medical research and scholarly studies on birth control.

It’s on this point that researchers are questioning the Trump administration. They say the administration has omitted some recent research and stretches other studies to the breaking point.

The administration says it is protecting freedom of conscience.