WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Some critics are raising concerns about whether Delaware’s new economic development group is adequately transparent.

The public-private Delaware Prosperity Partnership was created last year to replace the cabinet-level Delaware Economic Development Office.

The News Journal reports the organization’s 19-member governing body has met only three times so far, aside from an informal retreat.

The board didn’t meet to vote on hiring its future top executive at an annual salary of $240,000. Nor did it meet to discuss whether to pursue a $445,000 taxpayer grant.

Instead, those efforts were spearheaded by staff or committees, and the rest of the board signed off.

Open government advocates say the group should be holding regular public meetings.

The partnership receives state money but maintains it’s not a state agency and therefore doesn’t have to hold public meetings.

