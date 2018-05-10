BEIJING (AP) — A decade after the devastating earthquake in China’s Sichuan province, an outspoken critic of the government’s response is ailing in jail, his plight underscoring the communist government’s determination to silence all dissenters.

Huang Qi was imprisoned for three years after meeting with parents whose children were lost in the 2008 quake, 10 years ago Saturday. He was jailed again in 2016 on charges of leaking state secrets and has yet to receive a trial date.

The quake killed nearly 90,000 people, including thousands of students crushed when poorly constructed schools collapsed. Despite overwhelming evidence of poor design and construction, the government rejected demands for a thorough investigation and punishment of those responsible.

Huang and others who drew attention to what they consider a man-made disaster have received swift retribution.