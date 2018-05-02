AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Opponents of a proposed 145-mile transmission line say the project will not save Maine residents money and create jobs as promised.
The project would bring power from Quebec to Massachusetts. Experts estimate Avangrid, the parent company of Maine’s largest electricity utility, could earn about $60 million a year.
The Portland Press Herald reports testimony filed with the Maine Public Utilities Commission Monday says the project would cause some power plants to close, resulting in a loss of hundreds of jobs.
Critics say the project will lead to multiple planned wind and solar projects being cancelled. They also say it will not lower carbon emissions because no new hydropower dams will be built.
Avangrid has not responded to the testimony.
The project needs approval from state and federal regulators.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com