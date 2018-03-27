EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It’s spring break at the University of Oregon, but not for its police department.

The Register-Guard reports the university has increased patrols as officers look for the criminals responsible for four robberies and two holdup attempts on or near campus in recent weeks.

Those crimes are among the dozen robberies that have taken place in Eugene and Springfield over the past month. The latest robbery happened Friday night, when a man with a gun robbed an employee at a pizza place in west Eugene.

The crime spree has put UO students on alert and their parents on edge. In addition to having more officers on nightly patrol, the university has extended the hours of its shuttle service.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com