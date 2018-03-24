GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The leader of a violent crime ring in Delaware will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to two life terms, plus 769 years behind bars.

Steven Kellam of Dover was convicted last year for his role in a 2014 home invasion robbery in Millsboro. Two people were shot and killed.

Kellam was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, organized crime, racketeering and multiple other charges.

The News Journal reports that a Sussex County Superior Court judge on Friday called the 37-year-old Kellam the crime ring’s “kingpin” and “puppeteer” before handing down his sentence.

Kellam denied ordering the killings during his sentencing hearing Friday. His attorney said he will file an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

