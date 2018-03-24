Share story

By
The Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The leader of a violent crime ring in Delaware will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to two life terms, plus 769 years behind bars.

Steven Kellam of Dover was convicted last year for his role in a 2014 home invasion robbery in Millsboro. Two people were shot and killed.

Kellam was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, organized crime, racketeering and multiple other charges.

The News Journal reports that a Sussex County Superior Court judge on Friday called the 37-year-old Kellam the crime ring’s “kingpin” and “puppeteer” before handing down his sentence.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Kellam denied ordering the killings during his sentencing hearing Friday. His attorney said he will file an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

Bottom of Form

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

The Associated Press