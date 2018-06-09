MESCALERO, N.M. (AP) — Ground crews backed by fire engines and helicopters are clearing containment lines around a wildfire to keep it away from homes, a school and power lines in the town of Mescalero on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in southern New Mexico.
The fire has burned 2 square miles (5 sq. kilometers) of pine forest on tribal land a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Mescalero with containment lines around 5 percent of the perimeter.
A top-tier incident management team that assumed command Saturday said there was minimal growth of the fire overnight and that a previous, larger size estimate was reduced after more accurate mapping.
No structures have been destroyed but officials said 100 homes were under evacuation orders.
Cause of the fire’s start Thursday was under investigation. I