CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Crews in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont, will be collaring moose soon as part of a yearly study to learn more about their health.

The states are working to learn how moose density and weather interact to boost tick-caused moose mortality and reduce moose birth rates.

Northern New Hampshire residents may be seeing a helicopter overhead soon as about 45 moose cows and calves are collared for the fourth year of the study in the state.

Crews will use net-guns and tranquilizer darts to capture the moose. Blood and other samples collected will help evaluate the health of the moose. The collared moose will be tracked.

Moose biologist Kristine Rines says while regional moose populations are facing some serious threats, moose aren’t on the verge of disappearing from the New Hampshire landscape, but they are declining.