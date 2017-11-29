TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Crews have been searching a northern Michigan lake for a man who was last seen over the weekend.
The search resumed Wednesday for 46-year-old John Murray White of Traverse City at Lake Skegemog, including use of a helicopter. Crews spent Tuesday at the lake, where police say White’s pickup truck was found near a boat launch and a kayak believed to be his was located on another part of the lake.
Grand Traverse County sheriff’s officials say White’s family reported him missing Tuesday and that he hadn’t been seen since Saturday. White’s family told deputies he frequently kayaked the lake off Grand Traverse Bay.
Sheriff Tom Bensley says the lake is littered with logs, making it difficult to use sonar in the search.
