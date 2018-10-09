MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are searching on Mt. Hood for a 30-year-old injured hiker from Phoenix who was last seen on Monday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that David Yaghmourian was hiking the Timberline Trail with a companion when he injured his leg.
The sheriff’s office says on the last day of their hike on Monday Yaghmourian stopped to rest while his friend continued to Timberline Lodge.
The sheriff’s office says the friend waited but Yaghmourian never arrived.
Yaghmourian was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan pants at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail. He also had a large backpack with what appears to be a yellow towel attached to it.
People who may have seen him are asked to call authorities.