QUINBY, Va. (AP) — Crews are searching for a Baltimore man who is missing off of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The Coast Guard said in a statement Saturday that 36-year-old Will Judge was last seen at midnight on Thursday by two fellow campers.

The trio had used two kayaks to travel to Parramore Island near Quinby in Accomack County along the Atlantic Coast. Both kayaks were accounted for after the search began.

Coast Guard officials in Portsmouth, Virginia, first received a call about Judge at about 2:40 p.m. Friday. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and sent out boats and a helicopter.

Virginia Marine Police have also searched with air and boat crews. Nature Conservatory crews have gone out on ATVs. A U.S. Navy helicopter crew also joined in the effort.