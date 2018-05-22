MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Coast Guard and sheriff’s crews are searching for two women who reportedly jumped from a small row boat off the Florida Keys and tried to swim ashore.

In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard said the incident was reported early Tuesday morning by a man who was apparently on the boat with the women. Officials say a man called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 a.m., saying he lost sight of the women in the water.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter crew from Miami and a boat crew from Marathon to search for the women.

No further details were immediately available.