CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — First responders who were called to help a man allegedly suffering from an allergic reaction in Pennsylvania say the man actually had bullet holes in his neck.

The Public Opinion reports Emergency Medical Services found the man in Chambersburg Wednesday with two small gunshot wounds in the back of his neck.

Police were called to the scene and met a man who claimed he didn’t know the victim.

After a series of interviews, the man eventually identified himself as 54-year-old John Black and said he injured the victim after shooting a .22 caliber rifle that he thought was unloaded.

Black has been charged with felony discharge of a firearm, false identification and recklessly endangering another person.

He is due in court May 29.

No attorney information is available. No other details were available on the man’s condition.

