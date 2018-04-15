GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters report making progress on wildfires burning near Grants in northwestern New Mexico in advance of expected windy conditions Monday.

The fires are burning on a mountain and a mesa about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Grants.

They started Thursday, one because of an abandoned campfire and the other from an unknown cause.

As of Sunday, authorities say one wildfire has charred about 9.5 square miles (2,741 hectares) while the other wildfire some four miles to the north has burned nearly 4 square miles (1,024 hectares).

Firefighters took advantage of lighter winds Saturday to do some burnout operations with more of those on Sunday.

Cibola National Forest officials say residents of several subdivisions in the Zuni Mountains near Grants still are under a pre-evacuation notice.