PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Crews have replaced a telephone pole in Providence, Rhode Island, that was being held together by duct tape.

WJAR-TV reports the pole was split in two several weeks ago when it was struck by a truck. A crew with National Grid used tape to hold the pole together, and a supervisor with the utility deemed it safe for the short term.

A permanent repair was scheduled for next week, but the pole was replaced Friday after a resident expressed concern about its safety.

