PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Crews have replaced a telephone pole in Providence, Rhode Island, that was being held together by duct tape.
WJAR-TV reports the pole was split in two several weeks ago when it was struck by a truck. A crew with National Grid used tape to hold the pole together, and a supervisor with the utility deemed it safe for the short term.
A permanent repair was scheduled for next week, but the pole was replaced Friday after a resident expressed concern about its safety.
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com