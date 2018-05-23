PHOENIX (AP) — Crews have removed more than 50 tons of dirt from the site of a collapsed drilling rig in Phoenix as they try to locate a missing construction worker who is feared dead.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the drill-rig operator was on the rig when it fell on its side Monday morning during construction for the Sky Train guideway system at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The worker’s name hasn’t been released.

Crews had to safely move the rig with two large cranes Tuesday before starting to remove dirt from a 30-foot hole at the accident site before nightfall.

Vacuum trucks resumed that work Wednesday with authorities saying progress is slow because the ground around the hole is unstable.

Crews also are using backhoes to widen the search area.