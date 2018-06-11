SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a swimmer who went missing last week in a western Pennsylvania creek.

Dylan Knopsnider had been swimming Tuesday with three companions in Jacobs Creek, in a remote area of South Huntingdon, when he apparently hit his head on a rock while jumping off a cliff. Authorities say the 21-year-old Connellsville man went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Knopsnider was reported missing that night. Crews had been searching the area daily since he disappeared, and his body was found early Sunday not far from where he was last seen.

Two of his companions were treated at the scene for undisclosed reasons on the day he disappeared.