DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say crews extinguished a fire at MGM Grand Detroit that prompted some evacuations at the casino and hotel complex.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says no injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning fire, which started in a wood-burning stove or oven at a restaurant and spread into ductwork. He says workers and others were evacuated as a precaution.
Fornell says the fire was intense, but it was confined to the ductwork. He says people were allowed back inside later Wednesday morning after the fire was put out.
Fornell says investigators are looking into why the fire spread.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on VIEW
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Wednesday about the fire from a media contact for MGM Grand Detroit.