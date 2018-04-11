DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say crews extinguished a fire at MGM Grand Detroit that prompted some evacuations at the casino and hotel complex.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says no injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning fire, which started in a wood-burning stove or oven at a restaurant and spread into ductwork. He says workers and others were evacuated as a precaution.

Fornell says the fire was intense, but it was confined to the ductwork. He says people were allowed back inside later Wednesday morning after the fire was put out.

Fornell says investigators are looking into why the fire spread.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Wednesday about the fire from a media contact for MGM Grand Detroit.