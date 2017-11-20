HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the fishing vessel that ran aground just off Waikiki more than a month ago is being prepared for removal, possibly by the end of the week.
Crews are working to seal holes in the 79-foot Pacific Paradise, remove sheets of metal to make it lighter, and weld supports to strengthen towing points.
A helicopter hoisted 16 sheets of metal from the boat Sunday in a bid to remove weight so it can be floated again.
The Coast Guard says water tests show no fuel or oil around the boat, but a visible sheen was seen earlier this month. Swimmers also reported smelling and feeling the fuel in the water.
The boat crashed into the reef on Oct. 10.