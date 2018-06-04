CIMARRON, N.M. (AP) — Crews battling a blaze burning in northeastern New Mexico are bracing for the return of hot and dry weather as they work to protect hundreds of homes.
Authorities said Monday that the Ute Park Fire has burned more than 56 square miles (146 square kilometers) since being sparked last Thursday. The cause is under investigation.
Evacuation orders remain in place for communities on the fire’s flanks. Authorities estimate 550 structures in the Cimarron area are threatened along with 219 residences around Ute Park.
No homes have burned, but some unoccupied buildings on the Boy Scouts’ Philmont Ranch were charred last week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
The fire saw some rain and higher humidity Sunday, but crews were prepared to respond to any new starts that result from lightning that came along with the weekend storm.