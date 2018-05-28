ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a boater is missing after a large wave threw him out of a bass boat on a South Carolina lake.

Officials say two men were trying to make it back to shore as a storm moved in around 9 p.m. Sunday when the wave threw them both out of the boat on Lake Hartwell near Anderson.

Authorities say one man made it back to the boat and called for help, but the other hasn’t been seen since.

Divers are looking in 100-foot (30-meter) deep water near Portman Marina for the 26-year-old man, while crews are checking nearby land to see if he was able to swim to shore.

His name has not been released.