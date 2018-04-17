WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several states are helping to restore power to tens of thousands of customers without service in Michigan after a weekend storm brought freezing rain, high winds and snow.
DTE Energy says early Tuesday about 145,000 of its customers had no electricity after service to 245,000 others was restored. Most should have power back by the end of Tuesday, including most schools.
DTE says more than 1,000 workers will be in the field along with 600 from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Consumers Energy had about 130,000 Michigan outages and restored power to most by Monday night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Comey speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump; president tweets back with attacks
In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just over 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow was reported in Ishpeming and Menominee.
On Tuesday, fresh snow fell in parts of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.