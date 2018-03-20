PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say emergency crews at an apartment fire in west Phoenix have found a dead person at the scene.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They found a fire in a second-floor unit and were able to stop it from spreading to other apartments.
But while fighting the fire, crews found the body of an adult.
Authorities didn’t release a name, age or gender for the body or provide any other details.
The Phoenix fire and police departments are investigating the death.