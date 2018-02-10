BENSON, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews are being deployed in a sparsely populated area of rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona to fight a wind-driven wildfire burning in grass and brush on private ranch land and part of the Coronado National Forest.

Fire officials say the fire started Saturday on a ranch and by late afternoon had burned 3 square miles (8 sq. kilometers) and moved onto the forest.

There were no reports of injuries or structures burned, but the county Sheriff’s Office says the fire prompted it to issue evacuation notices late Saturday afternoon to an area between St. David and the Dragoon Mountains and pre-evacuation notices to the Cochise Stronghold areas in the Dragoons.

The fire is burning about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Benson.