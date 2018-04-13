Share story

By
The Associated Press

WHITERIVER, Ariz. (AP) — More than 150 firefighters are continuing efforts to contain a wildfire burning in a remote area of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona.

Fire officials said Friday the fire has grown to roughly 1,700 acres and has led to the closure of a section of the Alpine Ranger District.

Authorities say no structures are threatened.

According to crews, high winds have hampered their progress. A red flag warning is in effect through the evening. Campfires and debris burning will not be allowed.

Crews are focused on putting down containment lines on the fire’s north and western flanks.

A Type 3 fire management team is currently in command of the fire.

