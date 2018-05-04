AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Volunteer search crews in Maine used digital imaging this week to search for the body of one of two boys who fell into the Androscoggin River last month.

The Sun-Journal reports the Down East Emergency Medicine Institute coordinated an aerial and ground search along the river Thursday. Retired military analysts working with the search and rescue organization reviewed the images, looking for signs of clothing worn by Valerio McFarland.

DEEMI Director Richard Bowie says the imaging technique has been successful in the past. Bowie says the technology helped volunteers recover the body of a college student from a Vermont creek.

The McFarland family has also created a volunteer center in Lewiston. Ten-year-old Maxim McFarland is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

