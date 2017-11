ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Crews have closed Independence Pass near Aspen for the winter season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, which shut the Aspen and Twin Lakes gates Friday morning, says drivers can get to Aspen this winter on State Highway 82 from Glenwood Springs.

The scenic pass, which reaches an elevation of 12,095 feet, usually reopens the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.